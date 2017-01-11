Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities cut Boardwalk REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. RBC Capital Markets cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.50.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (Boardwalk REIT or the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management and ownership, and where deemed appropriate the development, of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns approximately 32,950 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

