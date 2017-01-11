BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $197.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann set a $163.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vetr raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.11 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.48.

Shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded down 2.14% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,111 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.14. Amgen has a one year low of $133.64 and a one year high of $176.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average of $159.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.23. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business earned $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen will post $11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $651,171,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $383,036,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,386,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,927,672,000 after buying an additional 1,259,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,679,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,102,222,000 after buying an additional 673,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,678,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,447,708,000 after buying an additional 639,410 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

