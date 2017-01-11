BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSS. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Total System Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total System Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) opened at 53.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. Total System Services has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $56.54.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Total System Services had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Total System Services will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

In related news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $703,244.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,128.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip W. Tomlinson sold 94,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $4,577,204.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,289.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSS. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Total System Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Total System Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Total System Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Total System Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides services to financial and nonfinancial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services. The Company also provides processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems and integrated support services to merchant acquirers and merchants.

