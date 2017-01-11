BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on First Data Corporation (FDC)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pacific Crest began coverage on First Data Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Data Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on First Data Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) opened at 15.51 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $14.13 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. First Data Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. First Data Corporation had a positive return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Data Corporation will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on First Data Corporation (FDC)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/bmo-capital-markets-initiates-coverage-on-first-data-corporation-fdc/1147770.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Data Corporation during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in First Data Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Data Corporation by 4,132.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Data Corporation by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Data Corporation during the third quarter valued at $145,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

