BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIS. Wedbush assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pacific Crest assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) opened at 77.395 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.598 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business earned $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $2,007,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $807,394.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,867.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 800.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company offers a range of solutions in retail and enterprise banking, payments, capital markets, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, treasury and insurance, as well as providing financial consulting and outsourcing services.

