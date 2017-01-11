B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BME. Haitong Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.31) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.26) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail SA from GBX 300 ($3.65) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investec increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail SA from GBX 345 ($4.20) to GBX 355 ($4.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.01) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 323.67 ($3.94).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) opened at 303.10 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail SA has a 1-year low of GBX 218.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 315.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 259.05. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.03 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th.

B&M European Value Retail SA Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a United Kingdom-based holding company of the Group. The Company is engaged in variety retailing in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments: the UK retail segment, including grocery retailers and general merchandise retailers, and the German retail segment.

