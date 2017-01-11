BlackRock Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (JCP)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 915,030 shares of the department store operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109,700 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $36,494,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 234,523 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 440,255 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 318,108 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 20.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,980 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) traded up 0.43% on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 9,667,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.17 billion. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The department store operator reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business earned $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company will post $0.03 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/blackrock-investment-management-llc-increases-stake-in-j-c-penney-company-inc-holding-company-jcp/1148054.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCP shares. Vetr raised shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.35 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.53 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.99.

In other news, EVP John Joseph Tighe III sold 38,756 shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $361,593.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiary is J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc (JCP). The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com, which utilizes optimized applications for desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP).

Receive News & Ratings for J.C. Penney Company Inc. Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.C. Penney Company Inc. Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.