BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $8,429,000 Stake in Colony Capital, Inc (CLNY)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC cut its position in Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 16.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 478,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Colony Capital by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Colony Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Colony Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Colony Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 218,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE:CLNY) remained flat at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.75. Colony Capital, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNY. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Colony Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colony Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc, formerly Colony Financial, Inc, is a global real estate and investment management company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate Equity, including Light industrial real estate assets and operating platform; Single-family residential rentals through an investment in Colony Starwood Homes and Other real estate equity investments; Real Estate Debt, which includes loan originations and acquisitions, and Investment Management, which includes investment management of the Company-sponsored funds and other investment vehicles.

