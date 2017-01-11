BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Buys 294,314 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $96,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 334,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $15,251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 77.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 89,153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 48.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,553,000 after buying an additional 126,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) opened at 57.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.30. The business earned $428.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post $4.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $298,105.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Thomas sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $148,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

