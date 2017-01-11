BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Boosts Stake in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (AWH)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE:AWH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG were worth $97,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,395,000 after buying an additional 166,454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG by 120.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. New Vernon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG by 31.4% in the second quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 118,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 28,262 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG by 8.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE:AWH) opened at 53.18 on Wednesday. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm earned $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWH. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities cut Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners cut Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG Company Profile

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a holding company. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. It operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. It leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, England, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore and the United States.

