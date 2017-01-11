BlackRock Group LTD Purchases 169,056 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 549.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Trinseo by 24.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 142.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 231,645 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 18.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 279,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trinseo by 996.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 129,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Trinseo by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 766,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 60,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) traded down 0.16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,299 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.46. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Trinseo had a return on equity of 76.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $935 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post $6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA is a materials company. The Company operates under two divisions: Performance Materials and Basic Plastics & Feedstocks. The Performance Materials division’s segments include Synthetic Rubber, Latex and Performance Plastics. The Latex segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings, as well as a number of performance latex applications.

