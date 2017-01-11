BlackRock Group LTD Decreases Position in Parkway Properties Inc. (PKY)

BlackRock Group LTD cut its position in shares of Parkway Properties Inc. (NYSE:PKY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Parkway Properties were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Parkway Properties by 124.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Parkway Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Parkway Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,599,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,766,000 after buying an additional 264,055 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Parkway Properties by 10.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Parkway Properties by 46.9% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 33,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Parkway Properties Inc. (NYSE:PKY) traded down 0.351% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.315. 24,806 shares of the stock were exchanged. Parkway Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.539 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parkway Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Parkway Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parkway Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Parkway Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkway Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Parkway Properties Company Profile

Parkway, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company has a portfolio of approximately five Class A office assets totaling over 8.7 million rentable square feet in the Galleria, Greenway and Westchase submarkets of Houston, Texas. The Company offers fee-based real estate services through its subsidiaries, which in total manages or leases approximately 2.7 million square feet primarily for third-party owners.

