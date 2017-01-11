BlackRock Advisors LLC Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (IT)

BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 16.5% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 179,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 15.7% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 492,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after buying an additional 24,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 303,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) traded up 0.98% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.58. The stock had a trading volume of 653,555 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.26. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $105.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm earned $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 306.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Gartner from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Gartner from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Macquarie cut Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $246,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,828.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

