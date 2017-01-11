BlackRock Advisors LLC Purchases 157,196 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 427.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 157,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 265.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,186,000 after buying an additional 2,378,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,715,000 after buying an additional 244,283 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,636,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,274,000 after buying an additional 497,659 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 1,195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,880,000 after buying an additional 139,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 836,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 157,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) traded down 1.76% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 168,375 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $802.28 million, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 0.74.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 417.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Vetr upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $26.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties located within various metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) across the United States. The Company’s segment consists of investments in self-storage properties located in the United States.

