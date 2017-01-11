BlackPearl Resources Inc. (PXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by AltaCorp Capital

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSE:PXX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PXX. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackPearl Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Paradigm Capital upped their price objective on shares of BlackPearl Resources from C$1.10 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BlackPearl Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BlackPearl Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackPearl Resources from C$1.55 to C$1.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackPearl Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.93.

Shares of BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX) opened at 1.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company’s market cap is $543.75 million. BlackPearl Resources has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

About BlackPearl Resources

BlackPearl Resources Inc is an oil and natural gas company, which is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production in North America. The Company’s primary focus is on heavy oil and oil sands projects in Western Canada. Its core properties include Onion Lake, Saskatchewan, which is a conventional heavy oil property, as well as a thermal enhanced oil recovery project; Mooney, Alberta, which is a conventional heavy oil property using horizontal drilling and alkali, surfactant, polymer flooding, and Blackrod, Alberta, which is a bitumen property located in the Athabasca oil sands region using the Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage recovery process.

