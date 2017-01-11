BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Wedbush currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at 35.80 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $832.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.64 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Lon Ledwith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen purchased 15,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $503,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 31.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 138,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 241.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 304,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 215,477 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company’s restaurants are operated as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill and a BJ’s Grill restaurant. Its menu features deep-dish pizza, craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads and desserts, including its Pizookie dessert.

