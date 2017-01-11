Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bitcoin Investment Trust (NASDAQ:GBTC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Bitcoin Investment Trust (NASDAQ:GBTC) traded down 5.89% on Tuesday, reaching $108.23. 51,731 shares of the company traded hands. Bitcoin Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39.

