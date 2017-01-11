Biopharmx Corp’s (BPMX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Biopharmx Corp (ARCA:BPMX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Biopharmx Corp (ARCA:BPMX) opened at 0.4059 on Friday. Biopharmx Corp has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The firm’s market cap is $27.49 million.

