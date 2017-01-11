Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,370

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 4,580 ($55.70) to GBX 4,370 ($53.14) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKG. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,481 ($42.33) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,559 ($43.28) price objective (down from GBX 3,876 ($47.14)) on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Berkeley Group Holdings PLC from GBX 2,750 ($33.44) to GBX 3,170 ($38.55) and gave the company a ” buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,155 ($38.37) price target on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,185.32 ($38.74).

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) opened at 2949.00 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.06 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,731.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,609.32. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,015.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,722.31.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

