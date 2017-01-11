Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) traded down 6.02% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. 283,506 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $367.81 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. The firm earned $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,399.12% and a negative return on equity of 49.65%. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.51) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/bellicum-pharmaceuticals-inc-blcm-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell/1148599.html.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Slawin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,982.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan A. Musso sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $571,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including hematological cancers and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company uses its chemical induction of dimerization (CID) technology platform to engineer and then control components of the immune system.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.