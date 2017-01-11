Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (BXE) Price Target Raised to C$1.40

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BXE. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.65 to C$1.45 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bellatrix Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.74.

Shares of Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) opened at 1.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The stock’s market cap is $297.98 million. Bellatrix Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Ferrier, Willesden Green, Greater Pembina, Strachan and Harmattan.

