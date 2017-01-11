Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Reduces Stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) accounts for 1.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 20.1% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,411,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,506,000 after buying an additional 236,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,436,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,822,000 after buying an additional 592,412 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL) opened at 77.35 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. will post $3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday. lowered Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.51.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 3,533 shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $290,907.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,583.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 10,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $781,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, is a manufacturer and marketer of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under a number of brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Origins, Le Labo, M.A.C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer and Aveda.

