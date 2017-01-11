Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Holds Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO maintained its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,600 shares of the software company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Adobe Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 49,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) opened at 108.26 on Wednesday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.61 billion during the quarter. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 19.96%. Adobe Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.83 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/bedrijfstakpensioenfonds-voor-de-media-pno-holds-stake-in-adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe/1147820.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Wunderlich reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In related news, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $2,506,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 48,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $5,003,843.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.