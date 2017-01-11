Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Continues to Hold Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO continued to hold its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Public Storage by 28.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Public Storage by 398.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded down 2.46% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.76. 1,468,240 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average of $224.21. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $277.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51. The firm had revenue of $663.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.71% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post $6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.70%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $284.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, FBR & Co cut their price objective on Public Storage from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.35.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 69,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,997,649.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,396,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,908,606.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Reyes sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.32, for a total transaction of $12,979,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

