Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Leerink Swann reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) opened at 170.94 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $181.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, VP John E. Gallagher sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $302,694.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Sichak sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total value of $432,806.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,791.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 458.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Trust Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public.

