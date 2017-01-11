BCE, Inc. (BCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BCE continues to face multiple headwinds. Regulatory measures, loss in network access services lines, price competition, labor union issues, collective bargaining agreements leading to work disruptions, higher labor costs, operational risks and construction delays are some of the near-term risks. However, BCE’s strategic moves to enhance employee skills, increase capital investments and reduce expenditures have helped it outperform the Zacks-categorized ‘Diversified Comm Services'industry on a year to date basis. BCE’s subsisdiary Bell Canada’s Home Hub 3000 WiFi services with Wireless 4K Whole Home PVR from Fibe TV is poised to be the powerful home WiFi services in Canada. Deployment of Gigabit Fibe , 4G LTE mobile networks, upcoming 5G networks, IP phone services and post-paid businesses should help the company gain customers. Buyout of Q9 Networks boosts cloud suite.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCE. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut BCE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on BCE and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) traded up 0.3504% on Tuesday, hitting $43.9836. The stock had a trading volume of 655,036 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4186 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. BCE has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in BCE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its stake in BCE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in BCE by 0.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp raised its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business and government customers in Canada. The Company offers various services under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands, such as fiber-based Internet protocol television (IPTV) and high-speed Internet services, home phone and business network and communications services.

