Bayer AG (BAYN) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank AG

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €120.00 ($126.32) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. S&P Global Inc. set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €112.00 ($117.89) price target on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €103.00 ($108.42) price target on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($110.53) price target on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer AG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.68 ($115.45).

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) opened at 100.891 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of €83.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.791. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €94.71 and its 200 day moving average is €93.05. Bayer AG has a 52-week low of €83.87 and a 52-week high of €112.11.

Bayer AG Company Profile

