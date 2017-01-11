Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,967 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $70,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,530,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,102,000 after buying an additional 343,725 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,366,000 after buying an additional 39,887 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 39.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,059,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,138,000 after buying an additional 583,144 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,750,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,144,000 after buying an additional 110,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,247,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) opened at 46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.82. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 48.68% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including home, acute and in-center dialysis; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition; biosurgery products and anesthetics, and pharmacy automation, software and services.

