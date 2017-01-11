Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 550

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 590 ($7.17) to GBX 550 ($6.69) in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 543 ($6.60) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.72) target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.90) target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 525.16 ($6.39).

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) opened at 507.00 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.08 billion. Barratt Developments Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 326.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 621.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 471.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 462.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/barratt-developments-plc-bdev-price-target-cut-to-gbx-550/1147285.html.

In other Barratt Developments Plc news, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 472 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £47,200 ($57,399.98). Also, insider David Thomas sold 158,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($5.73), for a total value of £747,142.59 ($908,600.99).

Barratt Developments Plc Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company’s business is acquiring land, obtaining planning consents and building the homes. The Company’s three main brands include Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Barratt London. Barratt London is the residential developer in the capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.