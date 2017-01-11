Barclays PLC Reiterates Underweight Rating for SOCO International plc (SIA)

SOCO International plc (LON:SIA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a report released on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.88) price objective on the stock.

SIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities Ltd decreased their price objective on SOCO International plc from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 145 ($1.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.43) price objective on shares of SOCO International plc in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on SOCO International plc from GBX 158 ($1.92) to GBX 148 ($1.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOCO International plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 146.22 ($1.78).

SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) opened at 155.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.92. The stock’s market cap is GBX 510.26 million. SOCO International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 115.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 179.75.

About SOCO International plc

SOCO International plc (SOCO) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include South East Asia and Africa. It has field development and production interests in Vietnam, and exploration and appraisal interests in the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. In Vietnam, SOCO’s Block 16-1 and Block 9-2 include the Te Giac Trang and Ca Ngu Vang Fields, which are located in shallow water in the Cuu Long Basin, near the Bach Ho Field.

