Barclays PLC Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Ithaca Energy Inc. (IAE)

Ithaca Energy Inc. (LON:IAE)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 96 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ithaca Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.03) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy from GBX 106 ($1.29) to GBX 101 ($1.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.14 ($1.12).

Ithaca Energy (LON:IAE) opened at 99.25 on Monday. Ithaca Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 16.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 103.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.27. The firm’s market cap is GBX 408.70 million.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy Inc is a North Sea oil and gas operator engaged in the appraisal and development of the United Kingdom undeveloped discoveries and the exploitation of its existing the United Kingdom producing asset portfolio. The Company is engaged in oil and gas development and production and related activities in a geographical area being the North Sea.

