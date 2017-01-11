Barclays PLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays PLC in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $146.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) opened at 141.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92. WellCare Health Plans has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $142.52.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.52. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm earned $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans will post $5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Weaver sold 3,000 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total transaction of $386,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,786,000 after buying an additional 489,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 30.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,789,000 after buying an additional 462,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,721,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,605,000 after buying an additional 43,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 18.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,830,000 after buying an additional 257,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,352,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after buying an additional 33,610 shares during the last quarter.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company focused on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The Company’s segments include Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

