Barclays PLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lincoln National Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Lincoln National Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Lincoln National Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, FBR & Co increased their target price on Lincoln National Corporation from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) opened at 67.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National Corporation has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $69.49.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Lincoln National Corporation had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post $6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Lincoln National Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Lincoln National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $61,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Porter Payne sold 10,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $725,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation by 593.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 41,085 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National Corporation

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. It operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses in the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

