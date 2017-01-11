Barclays PLC Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for Carrefour SA (CA)

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) received a €29.00 ($30.53) price target from research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CA. BNP Paribas set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on Carrefour SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour SA in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on Carrefour SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.61 ($28.01).

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) opened at 22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of €16.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. Carrefour SA has a 12 month low of €20.90 and a 12 month high of €26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.79.

Carrefour SA Company Profile

Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products.

