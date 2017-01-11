Barclays PLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s current price.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Summit Redstone set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.46.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 405,500 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company earned $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $120,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1,105.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,191,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,147,000 after buying an additional 1,092,675 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,176,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 467.7% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 899,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after buying an additional 741,187 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,258,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,990,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells interconnect products and solutions primarily based on the InfiniBand and Ethernet standards. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of interconnect products segment.

