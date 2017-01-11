Barclays PLC Increases Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,490

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,200 ($38.92) to GBX 4,490 ($54.60) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($33.44) to GBX 3,600 ($43.78) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 3,200 ($38.92) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,300 ($40.13) target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc from GBX 3,500 ($42.56) to GBX 3,700 ($45.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc from GBX 2,900 ($35.27) to GBX 3,000 ($36.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,126.17 ($38.02).

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) opened at 3308.00 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 59.50 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,100.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,652.20. Rio Tinto plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,557.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,340.50.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques acquired 8,259 shares of Rio Tinto plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,036 ($36.92) per share, with a total value of £250,743.24 ($304,929.15).

Rio Tinto plc Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining company. The Company focuses on finding, mining, processing and marketing the Earth’s mineral resources. The Company’s segments include aluminum, copper and coal, diamonds and minerals, and iron ore. The Company’s aluminum business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters.

