Barclays PLC Downgrades Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) to Equal Weight

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00. Barclays PLC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) traded up 0.26% on Monday, reaching $114.66. 485,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $138.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.76.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 648.51% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,353,959.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,513.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.59 per share, with a total value of $227,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,418.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 175.8% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

