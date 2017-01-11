Barclays PLC Begins Coverage on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets restated a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) opened at 31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.29. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post $3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $552,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,156.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph R. Sicree sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $195,442.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,822.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc designs, builds, markets and arranges financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company caters to move-up, empty nester, active-adult, age-qualified and second-home buyers in the United States (Traditional Home Building Product). The Company operates in two segments: traditional home building and urban infill.

