Barclays PLC Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW) a €36.00 Price Target

Barclays PLC set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPW. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €27.50 ($28.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €35.50 ($37.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €31.57 ($33.24).
Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) opened at 31.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.35 and a 200 day moving average of €28.07. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of €19.56 and a 1-year high of €31.94. The company has a market cap of €37.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02.
Deutsche Post AG Company Profile
