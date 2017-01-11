Bankrate, Inc. (RATE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bankrate, Inc. (NYSE:RATE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

RATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bankrate in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Bankrate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bankrate in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankrate by 1,622.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 814,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 767,016 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Bankrate by 40.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bankrate by 89.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 361,100 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankrate by 35.8% in the second quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,218,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 321,145 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bankrate by 192.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 474,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 311,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) opened at 11.55 on Wednesday. Bankrate has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.03 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.21 million. Bankrate had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. Bankrate’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bankrate will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bankrate

Bankrate, Inc (Bankrate) is a publisher, aggregator and distributor of personal finance content on the Internet. The Company provides consumers personal finance editorial content across multiple vertical categories, including mortgages, deposits, credit cards, senior care and other personal finance categories.

