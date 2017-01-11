Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS) Stake Decreased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,169 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) were worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 113.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 36,212,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,943,000 after buying an additional 19,238,416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 352.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,858,000 after buying an additional 5,307,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 50.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,908,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,555,000 after buying an additional 3,980,450 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $148,627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,454,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,501,000 after buying an additional 2,902,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) opened at 58.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post $4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.5485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia (The)’s payout ratio is 50.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/bank-of-nova-scotia-the-bns-stake-decreased-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd/1147725.html.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Dundee Securities initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank or the Bank) is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and parts of Asia. The Company’s segments include Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets (GBM), and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.