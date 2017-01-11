Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS) Position Increased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 2.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 29.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 38.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) traded up 1.32% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 796,199 shares. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $59.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm earned $6.75 billion during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post $4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.5485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Bank of Nova Scotia (The)’s payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia (The) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Dundee Securities initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (The)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank or the Bank) is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and parts of Asia. The Company’s segments include Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets (GBM), and Other.

