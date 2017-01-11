Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 20.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,488,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after buying an additional 255,483 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 703,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after buying an additional 70,415 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 45.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 803,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after buying an additional 252,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 282,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) traded up 0.65% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,902 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corporation-the-bk-shares-sold-by-douglass-winthrop-advisors-llc/1148855.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. raised Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

In other Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) news, CEO Gerald L. Hassell sold 191,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $8,256,835.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,176 shares in the company, valued at $43,357,266.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 79,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $3,413,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 439,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,991,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes credit-related services; the leasing portfolio; corporate treasury activities, including its investment securities portfolio; its equity interest in ConvergEx Group; business exits, and corporate overhead.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.