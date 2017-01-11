Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,025,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,033,000 after buying an additional 259,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,130,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 2,589,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,795,195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,831,000 after buying an additional 100,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,546,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 2,535,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after buying an additional 286,800 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) opened at 23.68 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.60 billion. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company earned $34.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.04) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARIA shares. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities lowered ARIAD Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.37 to $9.37 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARIAD Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered ARIAD Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.97 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered ARIAD Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Clackson sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $187,739.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel M. Bollag sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $760,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ARIAD) is an oncology company. The Company is focused on transforming the lives of cancer patients with medicines. The Company’s product pipeline includes Iclusig (ponatinib), brigatinib, AP32788 and ridaforolimus. The Company’s Iclusig is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is approved in the United States, the European Union, Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Canada for the treatment of adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL).

