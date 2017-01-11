Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13,728,000 Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,155,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 74.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,781,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,753,000 after buying an additional 4,173,131 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,105,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,959,000 after buying an additional 973,528 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,850,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,626,000 after buying an additional 705,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 799.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 701,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,264,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,975,000 after buying an additional 502,530 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) opened at 19.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.98. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-13728000-position-in-empire-state-realty-trust-inc-esrt/1147958.html.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price objective on Empire State Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 target price on Empire State Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, Observatory and Other. The Real Estate segment includes the Company’s activities related to the ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning and disposition of its real estate assets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.