Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 339,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation during the second quarter worth $2,927,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Three Corner Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation by 23.8% in the second quarter. Three Corner Global Investors LP now owns 423,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation by 11.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) opened at 44.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. Stewart Information Services Corporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Stephens downgraded Stewart Information Services Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stewart Information Services Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.

In other Stewart Information Services Corporation news, Director Arnaud Ajdler sold 157,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $7,082,774.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,526.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Killea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $224,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stewart Information Services Corporation

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company. The Company is engaged in offering products and services through its direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. The Company operates through three segments: title insurance and related services, mortgage services and corporate.

