Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,956 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Andersons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,371,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Andersons by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Andersons by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,629,000 after buying an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Andersons by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Andersons by 397.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 65,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) opened at 40.85 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The company’s market cap is $1.15 billion.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm earned $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.51 million. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post $0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from The Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.26%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other The Andersons news, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $40,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $623,260.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $76,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,874.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is a diversified company. The Company conducts business across North America in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. The Company also produces turf and cob products, and has a consumer retailing presence. The Company operates through five segments: Grain, Ethanol, Rail, Plant Nutrient and Retail.

