Bank of Montreal Can Sells 21,913 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,779,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after buying an additional 75,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after buying an additional 65,480 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 840,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) traded up 2.11% on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 158,369 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $954.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm earned $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.17 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 18.82%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush set a $28.00 price objective on Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 34,557 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,034,636.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,378,975 shares in the company, valued at $41,286,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 19,897 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $577,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 831,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,123,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company is a provider of commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. It originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital.

