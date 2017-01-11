Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 36,349 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 170.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Koppers Holdings worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Koppers Holdings by 127.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Koppers Holdings by 6.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Koppers Holdings by 96.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 56,305 shares during the period. Societe Generale acquired a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings during the second quarter worth $2,197,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) remained flat at $40.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 115,554 shares. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $826.48 million.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The company earned $371.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.40 million. Koppers Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 1,225.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Koppers Holdings in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wunderlich cut shares of Koppers Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Koppers Holdings from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $61,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,667.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven R. Lacy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $155,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,361.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Koppers Holdings

Koppers Holdings Inc is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three business segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The Railroad and Utility Products and Services segment sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad industry and treated wood products to the utility industry.

