Bank of America Corporation Downgrades Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) to Underperform

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) opened at 94.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.62. Assurant has a 52-week low of $64.36 and a 52-week high of $96.33.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Assurant will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Assurant by 341.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 162,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 125,356 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 896.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 49,903 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a provider of specialty protection products and related services. The Company’s segments include Assurant Solution, Assurant Specialty Property and Corporate & Other. The Assurant Solutions segment provides mobile device protection products and services; debt protection administration; credit insurance; extended service products and related services for consumer electronics, appliances and vehicles, and offers pre-funded funeral insurance.

